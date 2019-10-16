Low delivery-based volumes underscore bearish sentiment in markets

The falling delivery-based volumes are underscoring the bearish undercurrent in the market, say experts. Trades marked for delivery have been dipping consistently since July.

For the month of September, they stood at 31.3 per cent, even as the average daily cash market turnover surcharged past Rs 40,000 crore. Since 2005, the monthly cash market turnover has been in excess of Rs 40,000 crore on only four occasions, and the average delivery-based volumes has been 31 per cent or below on only nine occasions. The average delivery-based volume for October has been below 30 per ...