Lower taxes may help home-grown hedge funds attract corporate money

The recent cut in corporation tax rates could help open a door to more capital for the beleaguered domestic hedge fund industry.

Companies under the minimum alternate tax (MAT) regime earlier had to pay a tax on gains on investments in such hedge funds. Those shifting to the lower non-MAT regime would no longer have to pay this additional tax on gains through investment in such funds, potentially making it a more attractive route for corporate capital, according to experts. “The new tax regime has removed the MAT hurdle for companies that would have invested in category-III ...