Lupin falls 7% post Q1 results, hits over three month low

-
ALSO READ
Trading tips by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy Lupin, LIC Housing Fin
Lupin shares slide 4% amid profit booking post March quarter results
ICICI Bank Q4 preview: Analysts see over 300% PAT rise; asset quality key
Lupin dips 5% on USFDA warning letter for Somerset manufacturing unit
ICICI Bank hits record high post stellar Q1; slips later on profit booking
-
Shares of Lupin dipped 7 per cent to Rs 1,035.65, hitting an over three month low on the BSE in intra-day trade on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company reported a disappointing performance for the April-June quarter (Q1FY22) on the margins front. The company's revenues, meanwhile, were driven by US$50 million licensing income and strong domestic growth. The stock was trading at its lowest level since April 19, 2021.
At 01:44 pm, Lupin was trading 6 per cent lower at Rs 1,051, as compared to a 0.14 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more-than-doubled, with a combined 5.78 million equity shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
For Q1FY22, Lupin reported an 18.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 548 crore as against Rs 464 crore in Q4FY21. The sales grew 12.7 per cent to Rs 4,237 crore on the strong growth of 27.2 QoQ by India business. The company’s North America sales were down 10.8 per cent sequentially at Rs 1,330 crore. Lupin said it received $50 million from Boehringer Ingelheim for achieving key milestones for its novel MEK inhibitor compound collaboration.
Ex-licensing income, Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins remained subpar at 14 per cent YoY. Decline in gross margins largely offset by lower employee cost, ICICI Securities said in a note.
"Apart from quarterly gyrations, resolution of warning letters and clearance of Official Action Indicated (OAIs) status on plants could be the near term overhang along with progress on margins front. Barring Covid19 impact, growth in India to remain consistent but remains lumpy for APAC. Like other Pharma majors, Lupin has also chalked out a product and cost rationalisation drive. We would be revisiting our estimates and coming out with a detailed update post discussion with the management," the brokerage firm said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU