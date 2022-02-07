Lupin slips 9% in two days, hits 52-week low on disappointing Q3 results

-
ALSO READ
Lupin falls 7% post Q1 results, hits over three month low
Lupin forays into diagnostics business; launch expected next month
We are working on developing a China pipeline: Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta
Stock picks by Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi: Buy Lupin, Gujarat Gas
Lupin bets big on inhalation segment, plans to enter Chinese market
-
Shares of Lupin dipped 6 per cent to Rs 816.25 in Monday’s intra-day trade, falling 9 per cent in the past two trading sessions after the drugmaker reported lower-than-expected margins and net profit in December quarter (Q3FY22) due to one-time expenses related to residual metformin returns and provision for aged stock returns of Oseltamivir.
The stock of the pharmaceutical company dropped below its previous 52-week low of Rs 854 touched on December 20, 2021. The stock trades at its lowest level since May 2020. In the past six months, the stock has shed nearly 30 per cent, as compared to a 7 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
In Q3FY22, Lupin’s earnings before interest tax and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins contracted by 580 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 1,050 bps year-on-year (YoY) at 9.9 per cent. Profit before tax (PBT) more-than-halved ( down 68.2 per cent YoY) at Rs 1,671 crore. The company said that excluding one-time expenses of Rs 193 crore, Q3FY22 EBIDTA margin was 14.6 per cent and PBT was Rs 360 crore. Net sales grew 4.3 per cent YoY at Rs 4,088 crore.
Lupin delivered a lower than expected Q3FY22 financial performance, led by moderate growth in the US and India and higher price erosion and raw material cost. While the management continues its efforts towards building a complex pipeline and working on cost optimization measures, a meaningful benefit is expected from 2HFY23 onwards.
“The inflationary environment has impacted margins, but we remain focussed on margin and EBIDTA improvement as we deliver on key product launches, cost optimization and improving efficiencies, especially by H2FY23,” the management said.
Motilal Oswal Financials maintains ‘neutral’ rating on Lupin with a targe price of Rs 810 per share. The brokerage firm cut its earnings estimate on account of price erosion in the US Generics segment, increased raw material cost, lack of demand for certain products in US the Generics/API segment, gradual benefit from cost optimization measures, and multiple areas where costs are front loaded and the benefit is yet to accrue.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU