Macquarie sees long runway for growth for Indian MF industry

The Indian mutual fund industry still has a long runway for growth despite seeing its assets rise by 5 times in the past decade, almost twice the growth clocked by bank deposits. The assets under management (AUM) for mutual fund and insurance channels combined have risen significantly in the past five years and now account for 50 per cent of bank deposits, according to Macquarie Research.

The quantum of savings disintermediated by MFs increased from 11 per cent of bank deposits to 13 per cent between 2011 and 2016. This figure further rose to 20 per cent by 2021. It is not just ...