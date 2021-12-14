Madhabi Puri Buch to head newly set up Sebi committee on technology

Madhabi Puri Buch, Former Whole Time Member of will head a new committee constituted by the market regulator to

The seven-member expert group will guide on ways to “enhance technological capabilities and explore appropriate solutions for early detection of market anomalies.”

The name given to the committee is ‘Advisory Committee for Leveraging Regulatory and Solutions (ALeRTS)’.

Some of the other members of the committee are Puneet Narang, Head of Corporate Banking Technology India, Deutsche Bank; Girish Keshav Palshikar, Principal Scientist, TCS Research and Innovation and Ratnakar Pandey Senior Data Scientist, Amazon.

The panel will recommend improvements on the various on-going technology projects and help design in-house technological systems.

Puri Buch, who has over three decades of experience in the financial markets, was Sebi WTM between April 05, 2017 and October 04, 2021.

During her tenure at Sebi, she handled portfolios such as surveillance, collective investment schemes and investment management.