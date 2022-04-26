Mahindra CIE surges 13% on stable operational performance in March quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra CIE falls 3% on muted December quarter results
Stocks to Watch: Mahindra CIE, Dilip Buildcon, SIS, Butterfly Gandhimathi
Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto: Near-term headwinds may keep auto shares volatile
Kotak Mahindra Bank's consolidated net profit up 1.4% YoY in Q2
Mahindra Logistics acquires Meru Cabs from Mahindra & Mahindra
-
Shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive surged 13 per cent to Rs 225 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade, after the company reported stable standalone operational performance in the March quarter (Q1CY22).
The auto components and equipments maker saw improvement in EBITDA margin by 310 basis points (bps) to 15.5 per cent in Q1CY21, as against 12 per cent in Q4CY21. The company reported standalone profit after tax of Rs 169 crore in Q1CY22, against a loss of Rs 76 crore in Q1CY21. Sequentially, the company registered a profit of Rs 43 crore in Q4CY21.
Meanwhile, the stock rallied 20 per cent in the past two trading days. At 09:43 am; it traded 12 per cent higher at Rs 223, as compared to 1.2 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Earlier, the stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 311.65 on November 16, 2021.
Following this quarter, the company’s standalone sales grew 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,202 crore from Rs 1,049 crore in previous year quarter. "EBITDA margin above 15 per cent despite raw material increase effect (passed through without margin) and 15 per cent sales growth is mainly based on raw material price increase," the management said.
However, on a consolidated basis, EBITDA margin declined 210 bps to 12.6 per cent from 14.7 per cent due to energy price rise and general inflation. On the contrary, margin improved 190 bps from 10.7 per cent based on good performances in India, sequentially. The company also registered 17 per cent growth YoY in sales at Rs 2,444 crore from Rs 2,086 crore in Q1CY21.
The management also remains positive on two-wheeler and tractor segments after a weak show in last quarter. “While the semiconductor shortage hit the light vehicles segment throughout the year, the latter half of the year saw a slowing down of the two wheelers and tractors market as rural sentiments weakened. But the medium-term prospects of the market segments are expected good,” the management added in its annual report.
Mahindra CIE's Indian operations plan to make use of these opportunities and grow faster than underlying market segments. "The order book situation is such that many verticals are going in for capacity expansion. All the business verticals in India are pushing to increase exports. This requires a continued focus on operational excellence that can make sure that the company’s operations in India are world class and meet the global standards in manufacturing excellence that CIE pursues," the management added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU