Majesco freezes at 5% upper circuit, hits record high on buyback plan

-
ALSO READ
Majesco shares rise over 20% after Thoma Bravo offers better deal to US arm
Sharp gains expected for Majesco's Indian shareholders after US sale
Majesco to sell US arm to PE firm Thoma Bravo for Rs 4,455 cr; stk soars 5%
Stocks to watch: Majesco, HDFC Bank, HDFC, CreditAccess Grameen, Infibeam
These stocks from Ashish Kacholia's portfolio gained over 100% since April
-
Shares of Majesco were locked in the upper circuit limit of 5 per cent at Rs 858.95, also its record high, on the BSE in the early morning deals on Tuesday after the company said it has scheduled a meeting on Thursday, October 8, 2020, to consider a buyback proposal.
The stock of the IT consulting and software company surpassed its previous high of Rs 846, touched on September 24, 2020. Till 09:21 AM, a combined 39,000 equity shares had changed hands and there were pending buy orders for around 140,000 shares on the BSE and NSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.79 per cent at 39,280 points.
Majesco is the second IT firm to announce share buyback plan after sector giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said earlier it will consider a buyback on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
Earlier, on October 1, Majesco had informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, to approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020.
In August, 2020, the company’s US arm signed an amended agreement to sell Majesco US to private equity firm Thoma Bravo. Majesco India holds a 74.07 per cent stake in the US entity, Majesco US.
Majesco US' board of directors unanimously approved the merger and recommended that shareholders approve the same. Majesco India's board also approved the revised deal on August 8. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. The company had said it intends to distribute entire proceeds via dividend or buyback as expeditiously as possible.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU