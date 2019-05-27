Manpasand Beverages, NIIT Tech, Page Ind, BHEL & ZEEL top stocks to watch

At 08:28 am, on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 30 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 11,847.50, indicating a tepid start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Manpasand Beverages: The company's top exceutives (MD and CFO) have been arrested by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department for creating fake company units and committing tax invasion.

Earnings today: As many as 232 companies are slated to release their March quarter results today including GAIL, BHEL, IndiGo, Adani Ports, Adani Gas, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and

Jet Airways: The Hinduja Group is evaluating options to pick up a stake in crisis-ridden Jet Airways, said Dheeraj G Hinduja, chairman of commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland, which is part of the business conglomerate, reported Business Standard on Friday after market hours.



Dabur India: Morgan Stanley has maintained overweight rating on Dabur India and revised target price to Rs 470 from Rs 500. Renewed focus on new customer acquisition and product innovation can help unleash its full potential, the global brokerage said.

India Cements: Cement maker India Cements has recorded net profit of Rs 43.85 crore for the January-March quarter on the back of increase in cement volumes and net plant realisations.

NIIT Tech: Hulst BV has acquired additional 1.6 lakh shares of NIIT Technologies from the open market, taking its shareholding in the mid-sized Indian IT firm to 32.38 per cent, a regulatory filing said Sunday.

NIIT: NIIT's consolidated net profit increased by 18 per cent to Rs 23.2 crore in the March quarter. The firm had posted a net profit of Rs 19.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Page Industries: According to reports, Credit Suisse has downgraded the stock to underperform after disappointing March quarter results.

NTPC: State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday posted a 48.7 per cent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 4,350.32 crore for the March quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of lower expenses.



Morgan Stanley has maintained overweight rating on Dabur India and revised target price to Rs 470 from Rs 500. Renewed focus on new customer acquisition and product innovation can help unleash its full potential, the global brokerage said.