Many reasons why Bajaj Finance stock will remain an outperformer

Trading at about Rs 11 apiece and with thin volumes, Bajaj Finance was a neglected, unfavoured stock 10 years back.

Today, just a few points shy of the Rs 3,000-mark, the country’s leading consumer goods lender has transformed itself as the most sought-after scrip in the financials space. What’s more, despite the recently gone by June quarter (Q1) being a tough one for the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) due to some instability in asset quality and adoption of new accounting norms, Bajaj Finance outperformed the pack maintaining its industry-best return on assets at ...