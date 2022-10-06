JUST IN
Manyavar, Cipla: 11 stocks that could hold ground even if market corrects

Amid the recent market fall,11 stocks hit record highs. Whenever any stock exhibits reluctantance to weaken despite a pessimistic bias, it means the underlying trend possesses a robust momentum.

Topics
Manyavar | Go Fashion | Buzzing stocks

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

stock market, markets, trading, nse, bse, sensex, nifty, rally
11 stocks to trade

The Indian equity benchmark indices slipped around 3.70 per cent in September amid concerns over elevated inflation, Russia Ukraine conflict, and US Fed rate hike. The sombre global mood continues to threaten investor sentiment back home. Additionally, India’s 10-year bond touched a three-month high at 7.46 per cent, and the Rupee weakened above 81-mark.

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 12:33 IST

