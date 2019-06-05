Market rally broad-based, riding on strength of govt mandate: Analysts

Investors have something to cheer about. The latest rally in the market has been supported by strong market breadth. This is in contrast to many occasions in the past one year when market gains have been largely restricted to select large-cap stocks.

In May, the advance/decline ratio (ADR) remained a healthy 0.75. While more stocks declined than advanced last month, the ratio was remarkably better than any of the past 12 months, except March. In March, there were more advancing stocks than declining, as stocks saw a sharp rebound from their multi-month lows, amid sudden glut of foreign ...