MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a higher opening for Indian indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock brokers
(Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Indian markets are likely to open slightly higher today, as indicated by the SGX Nifty, which was trading at 10,340 levels with a 30-point gain at 7:20 AM amid mixed global cues. Investors will continue to monitor the India-China standoff, and trend in Covid-19 cases while the earnings announcements will result in stock-specific movements.

Moody's yesterday projected the Indian economy to shrink 3.1 per cent in 2020 after taking into account disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It also said that clashes with China on the border suggest rising geopolitical risks in the Asian region. READ MORE

Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings expects the government to come out with another round of fiscal stimulus package, worth about 1 per cent of GDP in the coming months.

Results today

A total of 78 companies, including Asian Paints, Bank of Baroda, and Berger Paints, are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today.

Hit by business disruption amid Covid-19 outbreak and merger with Dena and Vijaya Bank, analysts expect Bank of Baroda to post muted quarterly earnings. Asset quality figures would be keenly watched due to their exposure to the telecom sector. READ MORE

Global cues

Wall Street’s three major indexes closed higher overnight. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent each, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.1 per cent. Asian stocks dipped in early deals. Australian ASX 200 index and Japan’s Nikkei both slipped half a per cent.

In commodities, Brent was last down 0.4 per cent at $42.90 a barrel.

