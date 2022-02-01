- Will Sensex, Nifty see a Budget-day rally today?
- Stocks to Watch: Sun Pharma, UPL, DLF, DB Realty, OMCs, Tata group
- Gitanjali Gems case: Sebi bans Mehul Choksi, another individual from mkts
- India VIX soars 6% to 21.95 a day ahead of Union Budget
- Budget hope lifts indices; Sensex rises 814 pts, Nifty ends above 17,300
- Sebi extends timeline to submit public comments till Feb 15 on CIS rules
- Investors' wealth jumps over Rs 3.33 trn as markets rally ahead of Budget
- Hariom Pipe Industries gets Sebi's go ahead to raise funds via IPO
- Kerala Housing Finance: Sebi extends time to auction properties to Feb 18
- Eco Survey highlights India's growing weightage in global indices
MARKETS: Higher start likely ahead of Budget; SGX Nifty rises 150 pts
Stock market LIVE: All eyes today will be on the Union Budget, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The market may see large swings in intra-day trend on the either sides.
MARKET LIVE | Budget 2022 | Union Budget
Further, auto companies are also expected to be in focus as they will release their respective January auto sales numbers. From the pack, Tata Motors will be keenly watched out for as the company has reported a net loss of Rs 1,451 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This is narrower when compared with a Rs 4,415-crore net loss in the September quarter.
Global cues
The US benchmark indices logged gains on Monday for a second session to wrap up a rough January on the back of buying in tech shares. The Dow Jones gained 1.2 per cent, the S&P 500 jumped 1.89 per cent and the Nasdaq index ended 3.4 per cent higher.
Oil prices also rose on Monday to end January on a higher note, amid a supply shortage and political tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. The Brent Crude ended 1.3 per cent higher to $91.21 a barrel.
In Asia, markets in mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Singapore are closed for a holiday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index was trading 0.75 per cent higher.
