MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty drops 100 pts as IMF lowers global growth outlook
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai (pic: Reuters)
The Indian markets are seen opening gap-down today after a steep fall in the US markets overnight owing to the downward revision of global growth projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The international agency projected the global output to shrink 4.9 per cent this year, much sharper than the 3.0 per cent contraction predicted in April. For India, it has projected a sharp contraction of 4.5 per cent in FY21, calling it a "historic low". READ MORE
Besides, the session may remain choppy as the F&O contracts for the June series are due to expire today.
Market participants will also react to the burgeoning Covid-19 cases in India while the corporate results will induce stock-specific action.
Results today
A total of 147 companies, including Apollo Hospitals, Ashok Leyland, and Bank of India are scheduled to announce their quarterly results today.
Overnight, the Dow Jones fell 2.72 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 2.59 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.19 per cent. Early today, Japan's Nikkei erased 1.38 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi dipped 1.72 per cent. At 7:30 am, SGX Nifty was at 10,189 level, down 124 points or 1.2 per cent.
In the commodities market, Brent Crude futures were up 0.4 per cent at $40.47/bbl, recovering from 5.5 per cent dip on Wednesday.
