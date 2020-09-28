JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty up 80 pts; SC to resume hearing on loan moratorium

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The Indian markets are likely to open higher today, amid positive global cues. Financials will be the key drivers in today's session as the Supreme Court is set to resume hearing in the loan moratorium and interest waiver case. Besides, Covid-19 trends, foreign fund flows, and stock-specific developments will also be closely tracked. 

Lakshmi Vilas Bank is also set to trade actively today after a large section of the bank's shareholders voted against the reappointment of the managing director and chief executive, as well as seven directors and auditors, at the recent AGM. 

Global cues

This comes amid gain in Asian shares early Monday. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.7 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.33 per cent, and Korea's Kospi surged 1 per cent. 

