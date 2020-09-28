- Brookfield Asset Management likely to file for REIT early this week
- Commodity picks: 28 September, 2020
- A million new demat accounts opened for third straight month, shows data
- Tariff hikes, gas volume uptick positive for Gujarat Pipavav Port
- Street signs: Nifty faces resistance at 11,000, all eyes on Vedanta & more
- Festival boost: Home appliance makers look to regain some lost ground
- UTI AMC IPO: Investors shouldn't expect significant gains in near-term
- Mindtree co-founder, family sell 466,000 shares; holding down at 2.01%
- A good Friday for stock markets: Sensex rises 835 pts, Nifty ends at 11,050
- Sales of MF products from B30 cities remain stagnant in the past 2 years
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty up 80 pts; SC to resume hearing on loan moratorium
Catch all the live market updates here
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Supreme Court
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian markets are likely to open higher today, amid positive global cues. Financials will be the key drivers in today's session as the Supreme Court is set to resume hearing in the loan moratorium and interest waiver case. Besides, Covid-19 trends, foreign fund flows, and stock-specific developments will also be closely tracked.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank is also set to trade actively today after a large section of the bank's shareholders voted against the reappointment of the managing director and chief executive, as well as seven directors and auditors, at the recent AGM.
Global cues
This comes amid gain in Asian shares early Monday. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.7 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.33 per cent, and Korea's Kospi surged 1 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More