MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a higher opening for Indian indices

Catch all the live market updates here

MARKET LIVE | Markets | Reliance Industries Ltd

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets continue to rally on RBI policy fillip; Sensex rises 164 points
The SGX Nifty is indicating a green start for the Indian indices on Wednesday but the sentiment is likely to be kept in check by the continous surge in Covid-19 cases in India. Corporate results, Rupee's trajectory, and foreign fund flow will be the other top triggers for investors.

Days after announcing a slew of measures to help businesses deal with the lockdown impact, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an interview to Business Standard that the government was with industry and would do as much as possible to repair the damage when companies were going through the most stressful time. READ MORE

Results today

A total of 22 companies including Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, UltraTech Cement, and Jubilant FoodWorks, are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today.

Global cues

Indices on the Wall Street fell overnight after a report said that early data from Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was insufficient. The Dow Jones fell 1.6 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.05 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.54 per cent.

Asia stocks were largely higher on Wednesday. Hang Seng up 75 points, Kospi was up 0.1 per cent, ASX200 was down 0.5 per cent and Nikkei was up 0.6 per cent. SGX Nifty also ticked up 80 points, suggesting a green start for the Indian indices today. 

In commodities, Brent crude was trading around $34.55 a barrel.

