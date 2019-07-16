- Investors flee debt funds as credit quality slumps to lowest in 16 months
- 11,450 key level for Nifty; investors may cut losses if market rises
- Govt may issue sovereign bonds in phases, first lot to be of $3-4 billion
- Tech shares propel markets; Sensex up 160 pts, IndusInd Bank falls 2.4%
- Sun Pharma bets on nurturing specialty portfolio outlook; stock rises 3.6%
- Life insurance can be a good investment bet in BFSI space, says expert
- Discount brokers scooping up more clients amid volatile market environment
- Why analysts are positive on BEML stock despite muted Q1 expectations
- Give priority to safety, do not chase high returns in company FDs
- Securitisation market clocks 56% growth in Q1 despite liquidity crisis
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will track June quarter earnings, global cues, and stock-specific action today.
That apart, progress in monsoon, foreign fund flow, crude oil prices and rupee movement against the US dollar could also steer indices.
The SGX Nifty is indicating a negative start to the day for domestic indices.
On Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.41 per cent higher at 38,897 levels while the broader Nifty50 too gained 0.31 per cent at 11,588 levels.
RESULTS TODAY
HDFC Asset Management Company, TV18 Broadcast, DCB Bank and seven other companies will announce their June quarter results today.
GLOBAL CUES
In US, the benchmark S&P 500 index ended little changed while Nasdaq hit a new high on Monday as the earnings season kicked-off. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent to 27,359, the S&P 500 gained 0.02 per cent to 3,014.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.17 per cent to 8,258.
