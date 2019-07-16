JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Investors will track June quarter earnings, global cues, and stock-specific action today.

That apart, progress in monsoon, foreign fund flow, crude oil prices and rupee movement against the US dollar could also steer indices.

The SGX Nifty is indicating a negative start to the day for domestic indices.
 
On Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.41 per cent higher at 38,897 levels while the broader Nifty50 too gained 0.31 per cent at 11,588 levels. 

RESULTS TODAY

HDFC Asset Management Company, TV18 Broadcast, DCB Bank and seven other companies will announce their June quarter results today.

GLOBAL CUES

In US, the benchmark S&P 500 index ended little changed while Nasdaq hit a new high on Monday as the earnings season kicked-off. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent to 27,359, the S&P 500 gained 0.02 per cent to 3,014.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.17 per cent to 8,258.

