- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a subdued start for domestic indices
- India remains favourite with FPIs despite a steady deterioration in macros
- Special-series bonds could be over 10% of FY21 gross borrowing target
- Mid-, small-cap indices beat Nifty50 despite poorer earnings show
- Apollo to Fortis: Hospital stocks among safest bets in the healthcare space
- Six of top-10 cos lose Rs 29,487 cr in m-cap; Bharti Airtel top laggard
- FPIs remain bullish on India; invest Rs 23,102 crore in February so far
- Palm posts second weekly fall on demand worries, despite rising exports
- Coronavirus overshadows China stimulus and weighs on oil recovery
- Investors dump emerging market stocks, hoard bonds amid coronavirus angst
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a gap-down opening for domestic indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India and the spread of coronavirus outside China will be the top triggers for the Indian stock markets today. The virus, that has killed 2,442 people in China, has spread to 28 other countries and territories, with a death toll of around two dozen.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Global markets: In early trade, the S&P500 futures and Nikkei futures dropped 1 per cent each, while Australia’s benchmark index slid 1.6 per cent. South Korea’s KOSPI index fell 2.2 per cent, and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.7 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
