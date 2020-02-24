JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a gap-down opening for domestic indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

BSE, Markets
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India and the spread of coronavirus outside China will be the top triggers for the Indian stock markets today. The virus, that has killed 2,442 people in China, has spread to 28 other countries and territories, with a death toll of around two dozen.

Global markets: In early trade, the S&P500 futures and Nikkei futures dropped 1 per cent each, while Australia’s benchmark index slid 1.6 per cent.  South Korea’s KOSPI index fell 2.2 per cent, and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.7 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

