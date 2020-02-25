MARKET LIVE: MARKETS, Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, coronavirus, hdfc life

-
Fear of coronavirus becoming a global pandemic could continue to sway markets today. China's Hubei province reported 499 new confirmed cases on Monday, taking the total tally in mainland China to 77,658. Outside China, 220 confirmed cases were reported in Italy, while South Korea has 893 cases.
Besides coronavirus, investors would track the second day of US President Donald Trump's India visit.GLOBAL CUES
Overnight, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 suffered their biggest one-day percentage losses in two years with the former erasing 1,031.61 points, or 3.56 per cent, and the latter losing 111.86 points, or 3.35 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite, too, dropped 355.31 points, or 3.71 per cent.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2 per cent in the early trade on Tuesday, while Japan's Nikkei shed 3.7 per cent for the biggest daily drop since late 2018.
(With inputs from Reuters)
