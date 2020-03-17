JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty off highs, indicates a flat start for Sensex, Nifty

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets, Investors, Indices, Stocks
Investors might be in for a volatile session on Tuesday with the SGX Nifty quickly erasing over 200-point upmove this morning. The Reserve Bank of India's assurance on the liquidity front, fall in crude oil prices, and the coronavirus newsflow will remain the major triggers for the session.
 
US President Donald Trump said Monday that the US economy could be heading into a recession, as the virus may not be curtailed until at least August. The S&P 500 tumbled 12 per cent, closing at its lowest level since December 2018, the Dow Jones fell 12.93 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.32 per cent. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gave up early gains to trade 0.43 per cent lower. Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 2.79 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI was off 3.2 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices fell below $30 a barrel on Monday after the coronavirus outbreak worsened over the weekend, exacerbating fears that government lockdowns to contain the spread of the disease would spark a global recession. Brent crude settled down 11.2 per cent at $30.05 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

