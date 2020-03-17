- Passive global funds, algos might have magnified stock crash: Emkay study
- Coronavirus hurts markets again; RBI will do 'whatever it takes' for help
- AGR dues: DoT's proposal a boost for Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea
- Coronavirus scare: SBI Cards drops 10% on debut, HNIs lose Rs 200 per share
- Share plunge wipes out Rs 58,091.87 cr from RIL's market valuation in a day
- Private lenders' 'act of kindness' to YES Bank irks investors
- NSE decides to pre-pone YES Bank's exclusion from indices to this Thursday
- Sebi proposes to relax rules for 6-month gap between 2 QIPs by listed firms
- Market Wrap, March 16: Sensex tanks 2,713 pts, Nifty ends at 9,199
- Financial shares under pressure; IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank slip up to 24%
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty off highs, indicates a flat start for Sensex, Nifty
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors might be in for a volatile session on Tuesday with the SGX Nifty quickly erasing over 200-point upmove this morning. The Reserve Bank of India's assurance on the liquidity front, fall in crude oil prices, and the coronavirus newsflow will remain the major triggers for the session.
GLOBAL CUES
US President Donald Trump said Monday that the US economy could be heading into a recession, as the virus may not be curtailed until at least August. The S&P 500 tumbled 12 per cent, closing at its lowest level since December 2018, the Dow Jones fell 12.93 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.32 per cent. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gave up early gains to trade 0.43 per cent lower. Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 2.79 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI was off 3.2 per cent.
In commodities, oil prices fell below $30 a barrel on Monday after the coronavirus outbreak worsened over the weekend, exacerbating fears that government lockdowns to contain the spread of the disease would spark a global recession. Brent crude settled down 11.2 per cent at $30.05 a barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters)
