MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a positive start for domestic indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
Global brokerages have declared the onset of a global recession, with the focus shifting on its likely length and depth. Morgan Stanley expects global growth to fall to 0.9 per cent in such a scenario, while Goldman Sachs predicts weakening of growth to 1.25 per cent. S&P Global, meanwhile, pegs it between 1 and 1.5 per cent. READ MORE

Worries over the rising number of coronavirus cases, along with oil price fluctuation, foreign capital flow, and the rupee's value against the dollar would thus guide today's trading session.

GLOBAL CUES

The US central bank's announcement to purchase short-term corporate debt, while the Trump administration's $850 billion stimulus package proposal lifted the Dow Jones 5.2 per cent higher on Tuesday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, too, gained 6 per cent and 6.23 per cent, respectively.

In early trade today, US stock futures were, however, trading 2 per cent lower. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 per cent while Japan's Nikkei gained 1.9 per cent.

In the commodities segment, Brent crude was up 0.3 per cent at $28.81 a barrel by 6:00 am.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

