- Markets reverse all gains in closing hour; Sensex ends 811 points lower
- NTPC, Power Grid earnings relatively immune to coronavirus spread
- Work from home still not an option for currency traders amid coronavirus
- Near-term headwinds likely to cap upsides to Hero MotoCorp's volumes
- EM ETF outflows topped $4 billion last week; China, India among worst hit
- Coronavirus impact: Sri Lanka follows Philippines in shutting bourses
- Market crash: Top 3 IT firms lose $31 bn in a fortnight amid virus scare
- UK banks borrow 3.7 bn pound from BoE as Covid-19 effects impact economy
- Gold tumbles 3%, platinum, silver slide over 6% in rush for cash
- RBL, IndusInd Bank fail to end investor worries, shares near all-time lows
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a positive start for domestic indices
Global brokerages have declared the onset of a global recession, with the focus shifting on its likely length and depth. Morgan Stanley expects global growth to fall to 0.9 per cent in such a scenario, while Goldman Sachs predicts weakening of growth to 1.25 per cent. S&P Global, meanwhile, pegs it between 1 and 1.5 per cent. READ MORE
Worries over the rising number of coronavirus cases, along with oil price fluctuation, foreign capital flow, and the rupee's value against the dollar would thus guide today's trading session.
The US central bank's announcement to purchase short-term corporate debt, while the Trump administration's $850 billion stimulus package proposal lifted the Dow Jones 5.2 per cent higher on Tuesday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, too, gained 6 per cent and 6.23 per cent, respectively.
In early trade today, US stock futures were, however, trading 2 per cent lower. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 per cent while Japan's Nikkei gained 1.9 per cent.
In the commodities segment, Brent crude was up 0.3 per cent at $28.81 a barrel by 6:00 am.
