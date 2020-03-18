NTPC, Power Grid earnings relatively immune to coronavirus spread

Power utilities having significant exposure to regulated business such as NTPC and Power Grid may have corrected with the decline in broader indices, but analysts maintain a positive view.

NTPC and Power Grid earn a certain regulated return on their capital irrespective of demand for power and the flow of power, and hence excluding some temporary collections issues that may emerge, analysts at HSBC see little risk to earnings for the two companies. For NTPC the positive should also accrue from the fact that availability of its critical power plants (Sipat and Korba) has recovered ...