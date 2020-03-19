- Coronavirus: Bear tightens grip on markets; Sensex ends at over 3-year low
- Bank Nifty crashes 7% to 3-year low over rising Coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus casts shadow on broadcasting companies amid dip in ad revenue
- Nifty falls to 8468, experts say bourse may further slide below 8,000
- YES Bank crisis: Madhu Kapur sells 25 million shares worth Rs 160 cr
- HDFC Bank: Steepest single-day fall, gains wiped off; caution warranted
- TCS again becomes most valued firm by market capitalisation, beats RIL
- Brent crashes to 17-year low in global markets as analysts see free fall
- Market Wrap, March 18: Sensex tanks 1,710 pts, below 29K; Nifty at 8,469
- Investment via SIP rises 5.2% to over Rs 8,500 crore in February
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty falls 200 pts, indicates gap-down start for indices
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)
The Indian equity markets look set for another day of stock losses as the global markets and oil prices plunged again. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases continued to pile up. India reported its 151st coronavirus patient yesterday while Italy reported the largest single-day death toll from coronavirus since the outbreak began.
GLOBAL CUES
US stocks deepened their selloff on Wednesday and the Dow erased virtually the last of its gains since President Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration. The S&P 500 index ended down 5.2 per cent, though it pared losses late in the day as the U.S. Senate passed legislation to provide billions of dollars to limit the damage from the outbreak. The European Central Bank also announced that it will buy 750 billion euro in bonds through 2020, with Greek debt and non-financial commercial paper eligible under the programme for the first time.
The latest promise of stimulus from the ECB propped up sentiment in early Asian trade but stocks struggled to find their footing in a volatile start. Japan's Nikkei opened 1.4 per cent higher. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.25 per cent, and Australia's benchmark ran as much as 3 per cent higher before returning to flat.
In commodities, oil prices plunged on Wednesday, with U.S. crude futures hitting an 18-year low on demand concerns due to the coronavirus outbreak, only to bounce back in early Asian trade with Brent up $2 to $27.06 a barrell.
(with inputs from Reuters)
