MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-down start; Maruti, IndiGo Q3 nos today

LIVE market updates: A total of 129 companies, including Maruti Suzuki India, Lupin, InterGlobe Aviation, Colgate-Palmolive, IRCTC, and TVS Motor Company, are going to announce their quarterly earning

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Market LIVE updates: The Indian benchmark indices may register a gap-down opening on Thursday, as indicated by the SGX Nifty, which fell 111 points to 13,869, at 7:30 AM. While a global sell-off might further dampen the mood at the bourses, the expiry of monthly derivative contracts is set to inject volatility into the session.

Besides, corporate results, foreign fund flow, and Budget-related newsflow remain the other key triggers for the day.

Global cues

The main Wall Street indices declined overnight amid deepening concerns about stretched valuations in equities markets. Overall, the S&P 500 index fell nearly 2.57 per cent, the Dow fell 2.05 per cent and the Nasdaq dropped 2.61 per cent.

In early Asian trade, Australia's ASX200 benchmark lost 2 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell over 1 per cent, each. South Korea''s Kospi, meanwhile, was down 0.9 per cent.

Results today

A total of 129 companies, including Maruti Suzuki India, Lupin, InterGlobe Aviation, Colgate-Palmolive, IRCTC, and TVS Motor Company, are slated to announce their quarterly earnings on Thursday.

Analysts are building up to 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Maruti Suzuki's bottom-line while revenue is seen growing in early teens, on account of strong volume during the quarter. READ MORE

Amid improved traffic and cost saving measures, analysts are baking in a strong sequential growth in IndiGo’s earnings even as the figures may be half of the previous year. READ MORE

