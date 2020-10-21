JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here. Bajaj Finance and Ultratech Cement among 31 companies set to announce quarterly results today

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Bajaj Finance

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

BSE-1
(Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Global cues and corporate results will be the top triggers for the domestic equity markets. At 7:30 am, the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty was up 45-odd points to 11,956 levels, indicating a firm start for the Indian indices today.

Besides these, market participants would also eye Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi's address to the investor community at industry body CII's Financial Markets Summit, scheduled later today.

Results today

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and UltraTech Cement, are among 31 companies set to announce quarterly earnings on October 21.

Global cues

Renewed US stimulus hopes helped Wall Street higher overnight, although wobbles in the tech sector kept a lid on investor sentiment. The Dow Jones was up 0.4 per cent and the S&P 500 was up 0.47 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.33 per cent.

Asian stocks were trading higher on Wednesday  Australian stocks were trading 0.12 per cent higher and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.45 per cent. Hong Kong's index, meanwhile, rose over 1 per cent.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh