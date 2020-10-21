- Faster profit upgrades put emerging markets ahead of US stocks
- Sebi pulls up Prabhat Dairy for not co-operating with forensic auditor
- Equitas Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 39% on first day of bidding
- HUL: Higher costs, volume and market share focus could hit profitability
- Aavas Financiers gets board approval to raise Rs 100 crore via bonds
- Sebi's new ICA guidelines face execution challenges, experts seek changes
- Land licence fee changes for Concor will remove major overhang
- Market Wrap, Oct 20: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Sugar stocks in focus; Balrampur Chini, Avadh Sugar up over 5%
- HUL Q2 net up 9% YoY to Rs 2,009 crore; announces interim dividend of Rs 14
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here. Bajaj Finance and Ultratech Cement among 31 companies set to announce quarterly results today
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Bajaj Finance
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
(Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Global cues and corporate results will be the top triggers for the domestic equity markets. At 7:30 am, the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty was up 45-odd points to 11,956 levels, indicating a firm start for the Indian indices today.
Besides these, market participants would also eye Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi's address to the investor community at industry body CII's Financial Markets Summit, scheduled later today.
Global cues
Renewed US stimulus hopes helped Wall Street higher overnight, although wobbles in the tech sector kept a lid on investor sentiment. The Dow Jones was up 0.4 per cent and the S&P 500 was up 0.47 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.33 per cent.
Besides these, market participants would also eye Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi's address to the investor community at industry body CII's Financial Markets Summit, scheduled later today.
Results today
Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and UltraTech Cement, are among 31 companies set to announce quarterly earnings on October 21.
Global cues
Renewed US stimulus hopes helped Wall Street higher overnight, although wobbles in the tech sector kept a lid on investor sentiment. The Dow Jones was up 0.4 per cent and the S&P 500 was up 0.47 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.33 per cent.
Asian stocks were trading higher on Wednesday Australian stocks were trading 0.12 per cent higher and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.45 per cent. Hong Kong's index, meanwhile, rose over 1 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More