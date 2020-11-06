- Nifty makes K-shaped recovery to wipe out Covid losses, crosses 12K-mark
- Indices post gains riding on 'Blue' tilt in US Presidential elections
- Merger of insurers: Irdai releases draft norms on shareholder compensation
- Lupin: Q2 unimpressive, more triggers required to drive stock
- SAT dismisses RIL appeal against Sebi order seeking payment of Rs 447 cr
- Multiplex stocks climb as Maharashtra allows movie theatres to reopen
- Sebi doubles foreign investment limit for individual fund houses to $600 mn
- Apollo Tyres: Investors should consider stock if volume growth sustains
- Market Wrap, Nov 5: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Indiabulls Housing Fin stock may stay subdued as growth remains elusive
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for indices; RIL in focus
Catch all the live market updates here. ITC, CIpla, Ashok Leyland among 219 companies set to declare quarterly results today
(Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
The SGX Nifty is indicating a flat to negative start for the domestic indices today amid mixed global cues as Democrat candidate Joe Biden neared win in US presidential elections, 2020, even though votes are still being counted. Reliance Industries will be in focus after the conglomerate said that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund will invest Rs 9,555 crore for 2.04 per cent equity stake in Reliance Retail.
Investors will also track financials after the RBI allowed banks to co-lend with all registered NBFCs, which include housing finance companies
Besides, market participants will react to corporate results and other stock-specific developments.
A total of 219 companies including ITC, Cipla, Ashok Leyland, and Bank of India are scheduled to declare their quarterly earnings today.
According to analysts, ITC's revenue from the cigarette business is likely to reach up to 90 per cent of the pre-Covid levels; however, its hotel business will be the most adversely impacted due to the outbreak of coronavirus. READ MORE
US stocks jumped overnight with investors now betting that Republicans would hold onto the Senate and prevent changes under a possible Joe Biden White House. Overall, the Dow and the S&P 500 rose 1.95 per cent, each, while the the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.59 per cent.
Asian shares took cues from their Wall Street counterparts and rose in Friday's early deals. Australian shares and Japan's Nikkei jumped 0.8 per cent each while Kospi and Hong Kong's index were flat.
In commodities, oil prices were sluggish after a bout of profit-taking in early trade. Brent crude was down 1 per cent at $40.80 a barrel.
