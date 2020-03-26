- MARKET LIVE: MARKETS, Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, sgx nifty, coronavirus
- India-focused offshore funds see $1.2-billion outflows in February
- Oil's 60% crash due to coronavirus outbreak is tip of an iceberg
- Media stocks rebound on low valuations; analysts expect gradual recovery
- Reliance Industries shares zoom nearly 15%; reclaims most valued firm tag
- Lockdown, tightening of regulatory framework hurt market volumes
- Markets surge 7% as hopes of financial stimulus package keeps mood buoyant
- Sebi may cut commodity derivatives timings till 5 PM over virus lockdown
- Ability of smaller banks to withstand coronavirus shock key for investors
- ONGC, Oil India stare at steep earnings cut as crude price crashes
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a negative start for Indian indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors may today react to report that the Indian government is likely to agree on a stimulus package in the range of Rs 1.5 - 2.3 trillion to contain the downturn in the economy due to coronavirus (Covid-19). READ MORE
Besides, the session may also see some volatility due to the expiry of the Futures and Options (F&O) contracts for the month of March.
GLOBAL CUES
In the US, the main indices rallied for a second straight session and the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up more than 1 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively. Senate leaders hope to vote on a $2 trillion package later today in Washington.
Asian stock markets made a cautious start on Thursday. Australia’s ASX 200 index rose 1.5 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei fell 2.2 per cent. Hong Kong futures were 1 per cent higher and China A50 futures were up 0.2 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent.
Oil prices were mixed on Thursday. Brent crude futures rose 0.4 per cent to $27.51.
(with inputs from Reuters)
(with inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More