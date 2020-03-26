JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a negative start for Indian indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Investors may today react to report that the Indian government is likely to agree on a stimulus package in the range of Rs 1.5 - 2.3 trillion to contain the downturn in the economy due to coronavirus (Covid-19). READ MORE

Besides, the session may also see some volatility due to the expiry of the Futures and Options (F&O) contracts for the month of March. 

GLOBAL CUES
 
In the US, the main indices rallied for a second straight session and the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up more than 1 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively. Senate leaders hope to vote on a $2 trillion package later today in Washington.

Asian stock markets made a cautious start on Thursday. Australia’s ASX 200 index rose 1.5 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei fell 2.2 per cent. Hong Kong futures were 1 per cent higher and China A50 futures were up 0.2 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent.

Oil prices were mixed on Thursday. Brent crude futures rose 0.4 per cent to $27.51.

(with inputs from Reuters)

