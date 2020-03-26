IndusInd Bank snaps 8-day losing run, surges 30% to post biggest 1-day gain

Shares of snapped their eight-day losing streak and surged 30 per cent to Rs 391.65 on the NSE on Thursday. This is the stock's biggest-ever one-day gain. Over 30.2 lakh shares had changed hand on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.

was the top gainer on the Nifty Private Bank index. The index itself was the top Nifty sectoral gainer, up 5.28 per cent, as compared to Nifty's 4 per cent up move at 9:58 AM.

So far in March, the stock has fallen 72 per cent. In Monday's session, the private lender's stock tanked as much as 30 per cent to hit an 8 year low of Rs 235.55 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the bank's managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) Romesh Sobti retired. During the session, the bank's market-capitalisation slipped below the Rs 20,000 crore-mark.

In February, global rating agency Moody’s had revised the outlook on IndusInd Bank’s instrument to “negative” from “stable” to account for the risk of further asset quality deterioration. However, it affirmed ratings on foreign and domestic currency deposits, on the back of a strong capital base.

Over the last few quarters, the bank has seen a deterioration in its asset quality, particularly in the corporate segment. Tight refinancing conditions for borrowers were a key trigger for the crystallization of nonperforming loans (NPLs), the agency said.