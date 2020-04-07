JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty up over 350 pts, suggests gap-up opening for indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock brokers react to the movement share prices on BSE Sensex in Mumbai on January 23. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Volatility may grip the markets on Tuesday as market players return to trading post a 3-day holiday. Markets were shut on Monday on account of Mahavir Jayanti. As for Tuesday, investors could react to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion that all ministries must prepare “business continuity plans" once the lockdown ends. The number of confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) cases reached 4,281-mark on Monday.

US stocks rocketed higher on Monday, with each of the major indices rallying over 7 per cent. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 2.3 per cent while South Korea's Kospi gained over 1 per cent.

In commodities, Brent crude rose 2 per cent and US crude was up nearly 4 per cent on hopes that the world’s main oil producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia could agree to cut output at a meeting on Thursday.

