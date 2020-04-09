MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up start for Indian indices

- FMCG to remain pricey for a long time despite coronavirus outbreak
- Street may be ignoring potential headwinds for Jubilant due to lockdown
- Market rally loses steam over fears of extended lockdown
- Sebi relaxes guidelines for investment through non-FATF countries
- Market Wrap, April 8: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Balrampur Chini extends gain as Icra reaffirms rating; soars 74% in 9 days
- Deepak Nitrite starts production of 2 Ethyl Hexyl Nitrate; stock up 7%
- Beaten-down financials in focus; RBL, Bandhan, IndusInd Bank gain up to 20%
- Voda-Idea, UCO Bank: 10 stocks under Rs 10 that can fall 10% from here
- Larsen & Toubro gains for second straight day on winning two large orders
BSE Stock Exchange (Photo- Boomberg)
Investors will today track newsflow regarding coronavirus and possible extension of lockdown as well as global cues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has indicated the curbs were likely to continue beyond April 14 although he said he would take a decision on the issue after a meeting with chief ministers on Saturday.
The number of coronavirus cases in the country, meanwhile, reached 5,916, with 178 deaths, according to data compiled by Worldometer. Globally, the death toll surpassed 88,085, and the number of infections have crossed 1.5 million.
GLOBAL CUES
US stock markets jumped on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said Americans might be getting to the top of the "curve" in relation to the outbreak. Overall, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 gained 3.4 per cent each and the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.58 per cent.
Asian shares were mixed on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.5 per cent in early deals while Hong Kong was up half a per cent. Australian shares also gained 1.5 per cent.
In commodities, oil prices surged in early trade ahead of a crucial meeting of oil-producing countries later in the day. Brent futures were up 2.5 per cent to $33.68 a barrel.
(with inputs from Reuters)
