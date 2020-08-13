- Highest-rated banking stock ICICI's performance hasn't been stellar
- Equity MFs turn aggressive sellers in July, shares worth Rs 9,000 cr sold
- Multi-year bull cycle in India unlikely, says Alliance Bernstein
- Phoenix Mills to raise Rs 1,200 cr via qualified institutional placement
- Bharat Forge: Investors should wait for improvements in orders, core biz
- Sebi slaps Rs 2 lakh fine on entity for submitting misleading documents
- Sebi slaps Rs 25 lakh fine on Yochana for fraudulent trading activities
- Dynamic bond funds see six-fold jump in net inflows at over Rs 2,000 cr
- Market Wrap, August 12: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Hero MotoCorp Q1 preview: Profit may dip up to 94% YoY as sales take a hit
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Ashok Leyland
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian markets look set for a positive start today on the back of firm global cues. Besides, corporate results and stock-specific developments will continue to remain the other major triggers.
Ashok Leyland yesterday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 388.82 crore for the quarter ended June 30, owing to the coronavirus pandemic while Aurobindo Pharma reported a 22.8 percent YoY rise in consolidated profit at Rs 780.7 crore in the June quarter. The stocks will react today.
Ashok Leyland yesterday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 388.82 crore for the quarter ended June 30, owing to the coronavirus pandemic while Aurobindo Pharma reported a 22.8 percent YoY rise in consolidated profit at Rs 780.7 crore in the June quarter. The stocks will react today.
Indiabulls Housing Finance will be in focus today after Sameer Gehlaut stepped down as the company's executive chairman with immediate effect. Former deputy RBI Governor S S Mundra will be the non-executive chairman.
Results today
Today, a total of 178 companies including Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, and BPCL are scheduled to announce their June quarter results. Analysts expect Hero MotoCorp's Q1 net profit to tumble anywhere in the range of 72-94 per cent on a year-on-year basis, led by massive decline in overall volumes. READ MORE
Global cues
On Wall Street, indices closed higher overnight. The Dow Jones rose 1 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.4 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 2.13 per cent. In Asia too, Japan's Nikkei rose 1.67 per cent while South Korea's Kospi ticked up 0.64 per cent. On the other hand, Australia's ASX slipped 0.5 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More