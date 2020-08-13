JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Ashok Leyland

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

stock market, Sensex, BSE, Nifty
The Indian markets look set for a positive start today on the back of firm global cues. Besides, corporate results and stock-specific developments will continue to remain the other major triggers.

Ashok Leyland yesterday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 388.82 crore for the quarter ended June 30, owing to the coronavirus pandemic while Aurobindo Pharma reported a 22.8 percent YoY rise in consolidated profit at Rs 780.7 crore in the June quarter. The stocks will react today.

Indiabulls Housing Finance will be in focus today after Sameer Gehlaut stepped down as the company's executive chairman with immediate effect. Former deputy RBI Governor S S Mundra will be the non-executive chairman.

Results today

Today, a total of 178 companies including Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, and BPCL are scheduled to announce their June quarter results. Analysts expect Hero MotoCorp's Q1 net profit to tumble anywhere in the range of 72-94 per cent on a year-on-year basis, led by massive decline in overall volumes. READ MORE

Global cues

On Wall Street, indices closed higher overnight. The Dow Jones rose 1 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.4 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 2.13 per cent. In Asia too, Japan's Nikkei rose 1.67 per cent while South Korea's Kospi ticked up 0.64 per cent. On the other hand, Australia's ASX slipped 0.5 per cent.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh