- Markets shrug off Moody's rating downgrade; Sensex, Nifty rise 1.6%
- US equity funds outperform domestic schemes amid volatile markets
- Surprise index signals emerging market stocks rally may have more legs
- RBI seeks clarity from govt on Taiwan's foreign direct investment status
- Despite Moody's rating downgrade, indicators point to rupee revival
- RIL rights issue oversubscribed nearly 1.3 times with one day still to go
- IndiGo: Near term outlook to be tough; weak demand, higher costs to weigh
- Sebi allows N Ravichandran to subscribe shares in RIL's rights issue
- Market Wrap, June 2: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- IndiGo Q4 loss at Rs 871 cr, defers new capacity addition amid Covid-19
MARKET LIVE: Nifty likely to open above 10k; Britannia, IndiGo in focus
The Nifty is likely to open above the crucial 10,000-mark on Wednesday, as indicated by the SGX Nifty, on the back of firm global markets which rallied as investors focused on easing lockdown restrictions and signs of economic recovery.
Meanwhile, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 2 lakh-mark yesterday with the Indian Council of Media Research saying that India is far from the peak of Covid-19.
Investors will also keep a keen eye on the PMI Services data for May which will be announced later in the day. Besides, they will also track the corporate results, oil price movement, and the Rupee's trajectory.
Results today
A total of 15 companies including Aurobindo Pharma, BPCL, and Cholamandalam Investment are scheduled to announce their March quarter results today.
Global cues
A late-session rally pushed Wall Street to solid gains overnight. The Dow Jones rose 1 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.82 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6 per cent.
Asian stocks followed Wall Street's lead. Japan’s Nikkei was 2 per cent higher and Australian ASX 200 rose 1.1 per cent in Wednesday's early trading.
In commodities, oil prices climbed more than 3 per cent overnight on hopes that major crude producers will agree this week to extend output cuts. Brent crude was last trading at $40.24 a barrel.
