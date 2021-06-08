- Sensex, Nifty scale fresh peaks; Reliance Industries leads charge
- Top 100 companies' share in cash market turnover drops over the last year
- Equities offer best risk-reward in current environment: Validus Wealth CIO
- Upper limits for mid-, small-caps zoom amid markets rally, shows data
- Top headlines: Vaccination to be centralised, says PM; Sebi fines FT AMC
- Sebi penalises Vivek Kudva and family Rs 7 cr for redeeming FT units
- Bajaj Finance investors feel heat of 2nd Covid wave, stock falls over 4%
- Profitability expectations to drive more gains for Max Healthcare
- RInfra seeks shareholders' nod to raise Rs 550 cr on preferential basis
- BSE touches historic milestone of over 70 million registered users
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for benchmark indices
LIVE markets: A total of 46 companies including Engineers India, Petronet LNG, Max Financial Services, and Suven Pharmaceuticals are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings today
MARKET LIVE | Markets
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE market updates: The Indian markets look poised to open higher on Tuesday, with a continuous decline in Covid19 cases and free vaccination programme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to lend further support to the domestic indices.
Besides, market participants will continue to track corporate results and stock-specific developments. Oil price movement, the Rupee's trajectory and foreign fund flow will also influence investor sentiment.
Results today
A total of 46 companies including Engineers India, Petronet LNG, Max Financial Services, and Suven Pharmaceuticals are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
The S&P 500 ended a languid session slightly in the red on Monday, with investors standing by on news of a global minimum corporate tax rate, lingering inflation fears, and a lack of market-moving economic news.
The Dow closed well within negative territory, while the Nasdaq advanced. Overall, the Dow fell 0.36 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.08 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 0.49 per cent.
In the Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kongs Hang Seng rose 0.25 per cent in early deals, while Korea's Kospi was up 0.31 per cent.
Elsewhere, oil held a decline, losing some momentum after hitting a two-year high. Brent crude was down 0.2 per cent at $71.38 a barrel after declining 0.6 per cent overnight.
(with inputs from Reuters)
