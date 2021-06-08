JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for benchmark indices

A total of 46 companies including Engineers India, Petronet LNG, Max Financial Services, and Suven Pharmaceuticals are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The Indian markets look poised to open higher on Tuesday, with a continuous decline in Covid19 cases and free vaccination programme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to lend further support to the domestic indices.

Besides, market participants will continue to track corporate results and stock-specific developments. Oil price movement, the Rupee's trajectory and foreign fund flow will also influence investor sentiment.

A total of 46 companies including Engineers India, Petronet LNG, Max Financial Services, and Suven Pharmaceuticals are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings today.
The S&P 500 ended a languid session slightly in the red on Monday, with investors standing by on news of a global minimum corporate tax rate, lingering inflation fears, and a lack of market-moving economic news.

The Dow closed well within negative territory, while the Nasdaq advanced. Overall, the Dow fell 0.36 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.08 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 0.49 per cent.

In the Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kongs Hang Seng rose 0.25 per cent in early deals, while Korea's Kospi was up 0.31 per cent.

Elsewhere, oil held a decline, losing some momentum after hitting a two-year high. Brent crude was down 0.2 per cent at $71.38 a barrel after declining 0.6 per cent overnight.

(with inputs from Reuters)


 

