MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty dips 60 pts; IRCTC set to trade actively today
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
A major fall in US markets overnight, concerns over India-China tensions, and an unwelcome news on the Covid front might keep investor sentiment in check at the bourses today.
On the Covid front, pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said it has "voluntarily paused" a randomized clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine in what it called a routine action after a volunteer developed an unexplained illness. READ MORE
The government plans to sell about 15-20 per cent stake in IRCTC via offer for sale and would like to complete the transaction in minimum number of tranches.
Results today
A total of 45 companies, including Indiabulls Ventures, and Eveready Industries are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.
Route Mobile IPO
The IPO of Route Mobile opens for public subscription today. The cloud communications service provider proposes to raise Rs 600 crore through the IPO. A price band of Rs 345 to 350 apiece per share has been fixed for the IPO that will conclude on September 11. READ MORE
Global cues
Wall Street sank for the third consecutive session led by declines in heavyweight tech companies. The Dow Jones fell 2.25 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 2.78 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 4.11 per cent. Asian stocks came under pressure on Wednesday. Australian ASX 200 lost 2 per cent in early trading. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.5 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 1.2 per cent.
Meanwhile, oil prices sank on Tuesday, with Brent falling below $40 a barrel for the first time since June.
