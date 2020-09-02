- Simens's decision on sale of mechanical drives business attracts criticism
- Pick-up in biosimilar launches driving Biocon's prospects; stock rises 7.8%
- Sebi revises disclosure norms for debt, money mkt securities transactions
- Loan recast, fund infusion by promoters key to keep Vodafone-Idea afloat
- RBI intent to check yields, bat for stronger rupee sparks bond market rally
- Market Wrap, Sept 1: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Nifty Metal index surges 3%; JSW Steel, Jindal Steel up 6%
- Bombay HC directs UTI AMC to include staff liabilities in IPO prospectus
- Future Retail hits 10% lower circuit after rallying 38% in 3 sessions
- Voda Idea in danger of becoming a 'zombie' telco; may just about survive
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a flat opening for Indian indices
Investors will today focus on global cues, Supreme Court's hearing on loan moratorium, August auto sales, and stock-specific. Apart from these, news on the Covid-19 front and the India-China ties will also influence sentiment.
The Supreme Court will today hear and decide on a bunch of petitions demanding waiver of interest during the moratorium period. Yesterday, the Centre and the RBI informed the apex court that the moratorium on repayment of loans must be extendable to two years under certain conditions. READ MORE
Global cues
In the US, the Dow Jones rose 0.76 per cent overnight, the S&P 500 gained 0.75 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 1.39 per cent. Asian shares also gained in Wednesday's early deals with Japan's Nikkei rising half a per cent. Besides, Australian ASX 200 gained 1,5 per cent and Kospi traded 0.3 per cent higher.
Results today
A total of 69 companies including Coal India, Arvind Fashions, and Jubilant FoodWorks are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today
