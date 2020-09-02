JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a flat opening for Indian indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

BSE-1
(Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Investors will today focus on global cues, Supreme Court's hearing on loan moratorium, August auto sales, and stock-specific. Apart from these, news on the Covid-19 front and the India-China ties will also influence sentiment.  

The Supreme Court will today hear and decide on a bunch of petitions demanding waiver of interest during the moratorium period. Yesterday, the Centre and the RBI informed the apex court that the moratorium on repayment of loans must be extendable to two years under certain conditions. READ MORE

Results today

A total of 69 companies including Coal India, Arvind Fashions, and Jubilant FoodWorks are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today

Global cues

In the US, the Dow Jones rose 0.76 per cent overnight, the S&P 500 gained 0.75 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 1.39 per cent. Asian shares also gained in Wednesday's early deals with Japan's Nikkei rising half a per cent. Besides, Australian ASX 200 gained 1,5 per cent and Kospi traded 0.3 per cent higher.

