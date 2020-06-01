JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty up over 100 pts; Q4 GDP data, lockdown 5.0 in focus

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock brokers react to the movement share prices on BSE Sensex in Mumbai on January 23. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Investors will today react to the Q4FY20 GDP data and the government's decision to extend lockdown in containment zones till June 30 while also easing the curbs on most economic activities.

India's economic growth fell to 17-year low of 3.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY20, which pulled down the GDP growth for the entire 2019-20 to an 11-year low of 4.2 per cent. 

Besides, market participants will today also track the auto sales for the month of May as well as the PMI manufacturing data for May.
Results today

A total of 12 companies, including V-Guard Industries and Orient Electric, are scheduled to announce their March quarter results.
Global cues

Asian share markets started on a cautious note and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2 per cent, as did Japan's Nikkei. SGX Nifty, which is up 130 points, is indicating a stronger opening for the Indian indices today.

In commodity markets, Brent crude futures were off 0.55 per cent at $37.63 a barrel.

