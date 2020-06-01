Consumer durable stocks rally; Voltas jumps 10%, Symphony up 7% post-Q4 nos

Shares of consumer durable companies, and Symphony, were trading in the green on Monday post-their result announcements for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

At 09:28 am, was up 10 per cent at Rs 528 on the BSE while was ruling around 7 per cent higher at Rs 959. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading over 2 per cent higher at 33,187.17 levels.

For the quarter under review, reported a 12.52 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 159.50 crore while its revenue from operations grew over 1 per cent at Rs 2,089.63 crore, against Rs 2,062.84 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's profit before tax (PBT) came in at Rs 217 crore, up 30.72 per cent from the year-ago quarter.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the company's total income grew 8 per cent, at Rs. 7889 crore as compared to Rs 7,310 crore last year. Profit before exceptional items and tax was higher by 15 per cent, at Rs. 796 crores and Profit before tax (PBT) was higher by 10%, at Rs 744 crore, the company said in its earnings release.

Voltas said that due to lockdown, substantial business in unitary cooling products segment was lost in March 2020, which is the beginning of the peak season (summer) and year end billings were adversely impacted. Still, segment Revenue (gross) increased by 20 per cent and was Rs 1,199 crore as compared to Rs 998 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

"Performance of Air Coolers and other Consumer products also witnessed good traction and growth as compared to last year and could have been much better but for the lockdown. Segment Result was significantly higher by 68 per cent at Rs 175 crore as compared to Rs 104 crore in the corresponding quarter last year," the company said in its press release.

Symphony, on the other hand, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 45 crore, up 136.84 per cent for the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.00 crore in the March quarter of 2018-19. Sales rose 11.59 per cent to Rs 154.00 crore during the quarter under review.

For the full year, net profit rose 84.16 per cent to Rs 186.00 crore and the sales rose 36.64 per cent to Rs 716.00 crore.