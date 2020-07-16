JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Flat start on the cards for indices; Infosys, SBI in focus

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Investors will react to corporate results, stock-specific developments, and trend in Covid-19 cases in today's session which might turn volatile owing to weekly expiry of derivative contracts.

State Bank of India might trade actively today after its board gave its nod to raise Rs 25,000 crore capital through additional tier-1 and tier-II bonds from the market in FY21. This capital is expected to strengthen capacity to grow business and create buffers to withstand shocks.

IT services major Infosys yesterday beat Street estimates with an 11.5 per cent YoY rise in net profit which stood at Rs 4,233 crore in the June quarter of FY21, boosted by steady performance in most business verticals and geographies, and healthy order flow. READ MORE
 
A total of 22 companies including Cyient and Bajaj Consumer Care are scheduled to announce their March quarter results today.

Reports that an experimental vaccine produced by Moderna Inc showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in volunteers lifted the investor sentiment in the US markets overnight. The Dow Jones rose 0.85 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.91 per cent and the Nasdaq grew 0.59 per cent.

Asian shares, on the other hand, were trading mixed in Thursday's early deals. Australian ASX 200 dipped 0.2 per cent in early trading. Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.4 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was flat. In commodities, Brent crude settled up 89 cents, or 2.1%, at $43.79 a barrel.

