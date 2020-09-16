- Wound-up schemes: ED seeks details from Sebi in Franklin Templeton case
MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to open lower; Aurobindo Pharma in focus
A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai. (File photo: Reuters)
The Indian markets are likely to open lower today amid mixed trend in the Asian markets with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve's view on the economy at the end of its policy meeting later today.
Back home, market participants will eye these global cues but are likely to primarily focus on individual stocks. They will also track RBI Governor's address to Ficci members today at 11 AM. Besides, Covid-19 trends, and newsflow on the India-China front will be keenly monitored.
Besides, the new margin penalty system will be implemented from today according to which stock brokers will have to collect margins from investors upfront for any purchase of sale of shares and failure to do so will attract penalty.
Aurobindo Pharma is set to trade actively today after the company announced its collaboration with Council of Scientific and Industrial Research to develop vaccines to protect against Covid-19.
Global cues
Australian S&P/ASX 200 index gained half a per cent in early trading, but Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were flat.. Overall, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.65% higher on Tuesday.
In the overnight trade, US stocks ended off their session highs. The Nasdaq added 1.2 per cent, the S&P500 index gained half a per cent, while the Dow Jones closed little changed.
