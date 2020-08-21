JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to open higher; NSE rejig major trigger

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

BSE-1
BSE-1 (Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Global cues, corporate results, and the latest changes announced for the Nifty50 index constituents will be the top triggers for the Indian markets today. NSE has announced its latest semi-annual review of indices according to which SBI Life Insurance and Divi's Laboratories will enter the benchmark index Nifty 50, replacing Bharti Infratel and Zee Entertainment Enterprises. READ MORE

Investors may react to the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's August monetary policy meeting which showed that outlook for the domestic economy remains "extremely uncertain". The MPC, however, said that the “worst is almost surely behind us” in terms of output losses.

Moreover, the AGR hearing will continue today. During the hearing yesterday, the Supreme Court expressed concern that almost all the dues from telcos could be melting away in bankruptcy proceedings.

Results today

On the corporate results front, a total of 51 companies including PNB, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Union Bank of India, are scheduled to announce their June quarter results today.

Global cues

A tech-driven rally on Wall Street pushed Nasdaq to a record high overnight. Overall, the Dow Jones rose 0.17 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent, and the Nasdaq gained 1 per cent. Asian equities were also largely higher on Friday. Japan's Nikkei added 0.34 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.63 per cent while Australian ASX 200 was flat.

