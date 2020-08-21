US Court reduces $280 mn punitive damages in TCS-Epic Systems case

An appeals court in the United States has upheld compensatory damages of $140 million and directed reassessment of punitive damage of $280 million in the TCS-Epic Systems intellectual property theft case.

The US Court of Appeals, 7th Circuit, Chicago, returned a verdict on the appeal filed by TCS, reducing the damages award. The court held that the punitive damages award of $280 million is constitutionally excessive and directed the Trial Court to reassess them.

The company said it is exploring the legal options available as it believes that there is no evidence of misuse of Epic information. " will vigorously defend its position before the relevant court," according to its exchange filing on Friday.

The matter relates to a U.S. grand jury order that slapped two companies—Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Tata America International Corp.—with a $940 million fine in a trade secret lawsuit filed against them by the Wisconsin-based healthcare software firm in 2016.

The tussle dates back to a 2014 lawsuit when Epic alleged that the Mumbai-headquartered software firm had relocated its employees as consultants at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center in Portland. The employees were tasked to implement Epic's healthcare software. However, it is the employees were accused of 6,000 documents and 1,600 unique files containing "detailed information on features and functionalities of its software" by creating a fake ID. The user pretended to be an employee of the hospital and failed to disclose that he was a consultant, according to the lawsuit.

However, the punitive damages were reduced to $420 million from $940 million by a US court in October 2017. In January 2018, said it made a $440 million letter of credit available to Epic Systems.

This comes as the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in May told to be careful in dealing with disclosure of material information to investors after it found that the IT major did not prominently display the extent of damages related to the case in the US. "The damages are substantial, more so when seen in comparison to Rs 24,292 crore net profit of TCS for the financial year ending 2016," it said in the note.