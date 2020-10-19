- Multiple growth catalysts falling in place for Natco Pharma: Analysts
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a strong start; HDFC Bank in focus
Catch all the live market updates here. ACC, Britannia Industries, and HDFC Life to announce quarterly results today
The domestic equity market today will be guided mainly by quarterly earnings data of some of the marquee names, while coronavirus-related updates and global trends will also be closely tracked by investors.
Investors will react to the quarterly results of HDFC Bank announced over the weekend. India's largest private sector lender reported a healthy September quarter result with its net profit rising by 18.4 per cent to Rs 7,513 crore on substantial growth in interest earnings and other income. READ MORE
Results today
A total of 21 companies including ACC, Britannia Industries, and HDFC Life are set to report their quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
Asian markets started higher on Monday, buoyed by hopes of a US fiscal package before the US presidential elections next month. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.26 per cent for its second straight day of gains. Japan's Nikkei climbed about 1 per cent while South Korea's KOSPI and Australian shares were up 0.7 per cent each.
