Resolution plan for ACCIL approved by NCLT, says JSW Steel subsidiary
Centre asks at least eight state-run companies to consider buybacks: Report

"Buyback is an important tool in our strategy and it helps in building market price," the second source, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

The eight companies that have been asked to consider share buy backs include Coal India, NTPC, NMDC and Engineers India, one of the government sources, who did not want to named, said.

Indian government has asked at least eight state-run companies to consider share buybacks in the current fiscal year that runs through March, 2021, two government officials said.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed & Nidhi Verma; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

First Published: Mon, October 19 2020. 14:01 IST

