MARKET LIVE: Indices at record high; Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty tops 13,200
Today's Market Live Updates: Standard Life is looking to sell up to 2.78 crore shares of HDFC Life through a block deal today to raise up to Rs 1,770 crore
Market LIVE updates: The Indian markets opened at record highs on Thursday, amid mixed trends in Asian indices. Meanwhile, volatility index, India VIX, cooled off over 7 per cent to 18.5 levels.
The S&P BSE Sensex gained 150 points at 44,800 levels. The index hit an intra-day high of 44,953, also its fresh lifetime high. The Nifty50 index topped the 13,200-mark. ONGC, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro, and State Bank of India rose over 1 per cent each and were the top Sensex gainers.
IndiGo, meanwhile, gained 2 per cent after the company said it has reached 70 per cent of its pre-Covid capacity and is operating 1,000 daily international and domestic flights.
All the Nifty sectoral indices were trading in green, led by Nifty Metal index, up 1 per cent.
