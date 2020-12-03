HDFC Bank dips 1% as RBI asks to halt digital launches, new credit cards

-
Shares of HDFC Bank dipped 1.3 per cent to Rs 1,388.20 on the BSE on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ordered the bank to halt digital launches and new credit cards with regards to incidents of outages in internet banking/ mobile banking/ payment utilities of the bank over the past two years.
The RBI also took note of the recent outage in the bank’s internet banking and payment system on November 21, 2020 due to a power failure in the primary data centre.
"The RBI vide said Order has advised the Bank to temporarily stop i) all launches of the Digital Business generating activities planned under its program ‐ Digital 2.0 (to be launched) and other proposed business generating IT applications and (ii) sourcing of new credit card customers. In addition, the Order states that the Bank’s Board examines the lapses and fixes accountability," the bank said in an exchange filing. READ THE FILING HERE
HDFC Bank said that it has, over the last two years, "taken several measures to fortify its IT systems and will continue to work swiftly to close out the balance and would continue to engage with the Regulator in this regard".
At 11:17 AM, the stock was trading 0.2 per cent lower at Rs 1,404 as compared to 0.3 per cent gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. Around 89 lakh shares have already changed hands on the NSE and BSE combined, so far. The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,464 on November 25, 2020.
