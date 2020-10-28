- Hero MotoCorp Q2: What to expect from the result announcements today
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty dips 40 points; Hero MotoCorp in focus today
Catch all the live market updates here. Investors set to track L&T, Hero MotoCorp, and Axis Bank results as well as Bihar Assembly polls
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors can expect a volatile session today ahead of the monthly derivative expiry tomorrow. Besides, a weak set of global cues and corporate results will be the main focus for investors today. Consequently, the SGX Nifty was trading 33 points lower at 11,854 levels, indicating a negative start for the domestic indices today.
Apart from these, investors will track the assembly elections in Bihar, where the first phase of voting begins today, as well as the Covid trend.
Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson yesterday announced a wide ranging partnership for the Indian market, days after the US cult bike manufacturer announced its exit from the country.
Results today
A total of 70 companies including L&T, Axis Bank, and Hero MotoCorp are scheduled to announce their September quarter earnings today.
Analysts expect L&T to post muted numbers for the quarter though the strong contribution of its service business is likely to moderate the impact. Meanwhile, brokerages expect Hero MotoCorp to report up to 13 per cent increase in profit while revenues are expected to rise over 20 per cent, led by volume growth and increase in realisation.
Global cues
Stocks on Wall Street closed little changed overnight on disappointing earnings and little hope for a US coronavirus stimulus before Election Day. The Dow fell 0.8 per cent and the S&P 500 lost 0.3 per cent. Although, the Nasdaq added 0.64 per cent ahead of big technology company results.
Asian markets were also weak in Wednesday's early deals. Australia's ASX 200 was flat, while Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's main index slipped 0.4 per cent, each.
(with inputs from Reuters)