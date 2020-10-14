- Mutual fund managers pare holdings in large banks in September
- Only 8% Indian firms have ESG-related compensation policy: Refinitiv
- Sebi lays down new conditions for debenture trustees signing ICAs
- Indices rise for 9th straight day, post longest-winning streak since 2018
- PLI scheme, outsourcing to aid Dixon Technologies' growth trajectory
- How City Union Bank, Federal Bank have sustained investor interest
- Tepid response to Federal Mogul OFS, bids received for less than 10% shares
- Buybacks for FY21 cross last yr's tally after announcements from TCS, Wipro
- Market Wrap, Oct 13: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Wipro Q2 PAT down 3.4% YoY at Rs 2,465.7 cr; announces Rs 9,500 cr buyback
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty down 40 points; Infosys to declare Q2 results today
Catch all the live market updates here. SC to hear interest waiver case, Infosys to declare September quarter results
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Moratorium
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will today track global cues, macro data, corporate results, and stock-specific developments. Besides, market particiapnts will also follow the Supreme Court hearing today on a batch of petitions seeking a waiver of interest on loans during the moratorium period and seeking an extension of the moratorium.
On the macro front, WPI inflation for September will be announced later in the day.
The International Monetary Fund's sharp revision of its projection of contraction in India’s GDP for FY21 – from 4.5 per cent earlier to 10.3 per cent – might also affect investor sentiment.
Investors will also react to Wipro's and Karnataka Bank's September quarter results announcement. Wipro also approved a share buyback worth Rs 9,500 crore, having improved its performance in the second quarter of FY21 on several parameters, apart from giving a stronger outlook.
Results today
A total of 16 companies including Infosys, Tata Elxsi, and Den Networks are scheduled to declare their September quarter earnings today.. Infosys is expected to report a strong set of numbers for the quarter, mainly led by the ramp-up of large deal wins. READ MORE
Global cues
Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday, with halted Covid-19 vaccine trials and an elusive US stimulus agreement. The Dow fell 0.55 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.63 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.1 per cent.
Asian equities were also under pressure early Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong declined 0.2 per cent while Australian ASX 200 index was flat.
