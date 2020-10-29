- Market Ahead, October 29: All you need to know before the opening bell
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty falls over 50 points amid global sell-off
Catch all the live market updates here. Maruti Suzuki, Interglobe Aviation, Bank of Baroda, and Voda Idea among 82 companies to announce quarterly results today
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The SGX Nifty slipped 50-odd points to 11,675 levels at 7:30 AM amid a global sell-off on the back of surging coronavirus cases in Europe and United States. Besides, investors may also need to wrestle with volatility due to October series derivative expiry and corporate results of a string of big-ticket names.
Besides, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, and Hero MotoCorp will trade actively at the bourses today after announcing their quarterly results post market hours yesterday
Global cues
Risk sentiment took a nose dive on Wednesday amid more concern around the spread of Covid-19 and renewed restrictions in France and Germany. Besides, looming large ahead is tonight’s advance report on US third-quarter economic growth. Consequently, the Dow fell 3.4 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 3.5 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 3.7 per cent.
Asian stocks also joined the global sell-off on Thursday, with Australia's ASX 200 falling 1.7 per cent in early trade, while Hong Kong's main index dipped 1.4 per cent. Japan's Nikkei also fell 0.6 per cent.
In commodities, oil took a big hit Thursday, falling over 5 per cent overnight to a four-month low. Brent futures fell 5.1 per cent to settle at $39.12 a barrel.
Results today
A total of 82 companies including Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Bank of Baroda, Vodafone Idea, and InterGlobe Aviation, are scheduled to declare their quarterly earnings today.
Analysts are building around 12-20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in both revenue and profit of Maruti Suzuki, led by increase in volumes. Meanwhile, InterGlobe Aviation-owned IndiGo airline is expected to narrow its losses sequentially during the September quarter of FY21 as analysts see more people using airlines as a means to travel amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
(with inputs from Reuters)