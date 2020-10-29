Maruti Suzuki posts 2% YoY growth in Q2 profit at Rs 1,420 crore

Auto major Maruti Suzuki on Thursday reported 2.05 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 1,419.6 crore for the September quarter of FY21 (Q2FY21) while revenue rose 10.34 per cent per cent to Rs 18,755.6 crore. The company had posted revenue of Rs 16,997.9 crore and profit of Rs 1,391 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

On standalone basis, Maruti's revenue came in at Rs 18,744.5 crore while profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 1,371.6 crore.

During the quarter, Maruti sold a total of 3.93 lakh vehicles, up 16.2 per cent on YoY basis. Sales in the domestic market stood at 3,70,619 units, higher by 18.6 per cent. Exports were at 22,511 units, lower by 12.7%.

Analysts at Nomura had expected Maruti's Q2 revenue growth at 11 per cent YoY at Rs 18,871.2 crore and bottom line at Rs 1,508.4 crore, up 11 per cent YoY. READ EXPECTATIONS HERE

Operating performance

Maruti's Q2 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and ammortisation (Ebitda) came in at Rs 1,933 crore while Ebitda margin stood at 10.3 per cent.

The company said that higher sales volumes leading to improved capacity utilisation, lower sales promotion and advertisment expenses, lower operating expenses and cost reduction efforts contributed positively to the margin movement. On the other hand, adverse commodity prices, adverse foreign exchange fluctuation, and lower fair value gains on invested surplus impacted the margins negatively.



Maruti Suzuki said its performance in this financial year has been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.



"In Quarter 1, the performance of the Company was significantly affected due to COVID-19 related disruptions and lockdowns. In Quarter 2, the performance improved on the back of some demand recovery and gradual improvement in supply conditions. Production across the Company’s factories and supply chain was progressively ramped up consistent with our policy of maximum safety of the people and following all prescribed protocols to ensure this," it said in a press release.