Maruti Suzuki posts 2% YoY growth in Q2 profit at Rs 1,420 crore

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki posts 1st quarterly consolidated loss in 17 yrs at Rs 268 cr
Maruti Suzuki posts 28% YoY fall in Q4 profit at Rs 1,322 crore
Maruti Suzuki posts 28% YoY fall in Q4 profit at Rs 1,322 crore
Here's what to expect from Maruti Suzuki's Q2 results today
Maruti Suzuki Q1FY21 preview: Brokerages see net loss of up to Rs 750 crore
-
Auto major Maruti Suzuki on Thursday reported 2.05 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 1,419.6 crore for the September quarter of FY21 (Q2FY21) while revenue rose 10.34 per cent per cent to Rs 18,755.6 crore. The company had posted revenue of Rs 16,997.9 crore and profit of Rs 1,391 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.On standalone basis, Maruti's revenue came in at Rs 18,744.5 crore while profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 1,371.6 crore.
During the quarter, Maruti sold a total of 3.93 lakh vehicles, up 16.2 per cent on YoY basis. Sales in the domestic market stood at 3,70,619 units, higher by 18.6 per cent. Exports were at 22,511 units, lower by 12.7%.
Analysts at Nomura had expected Maruti's Q2 revenue growth at 11 per cent YoY at Rs 18,871.2 crore and bottom line at Rs 1,508.4 crore, up 11 per cent YoY. READ EXPECTATIONS HERE
Operating performance
Maruti's Q2 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and ammortisation (Ebitda) came in at Rs 1,933 crore while Ebitda margin stood at 10.3 per cent.
The company said that higher sales volumes leading to improved capacity utilisation, lower sales promotion and advertisment expenses, lower operating expenses and cost reduction efforts contributed positively to the margin movement. On the other hand, adverse commodity prices, adverse foreign exchange fluctuation, and lower fair value gains on invested surplus impacted the margins negatively.
Maruti Suzuki said its performance in this financial year has been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
"In Quarter 1, the performance of the Company was significantly affected due to COVID-19 related disruptions and lockdowns. In Quarter 2, the performance improved on the back of some demand recovery and gradual improvement in supply conditions. Production across the Company’s factories and supply chain was progressively ramped up consistent with our policy of maximum safety of the people and following all prescribed protocols to ensure this," it said in a press release.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU